Bennett, Lapid, and Sa'ar set to meet Tuesday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 8, 2021 17:47
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, and New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar will meet on Tuesday at 16:00.

France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout, 2 arrested - WATCH
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 06:37 PM
Blinken anticipates hundreds of sanctions on Iran to remain in place
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 06:10 PM
Iran denounces US tracking of its ships that may be headed to Venezuela
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 06:07 PM
Lebanon Hezbollah chief Nasrallah reassures on health, thanks supporters
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 05:58 PM
Plan to unify Tel Aviv and Bat Yam canceled - Arye Deri
Colonial Pipeline CEO tells Senate cyber defenses were compromised ahead of hack
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 05:38 PM
UN Security Council backs Antonio Guterres for second term
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 05:24 PM
Hamas spokesperson 'doesn't recommend Israelis believe their gov't'
Settlers expelled from Gaza settlements to protest at MK Orbach's house
Northern streams in Israel polluted, hikers warned not to enter
United Torah Judaism leader Moshe Gafni calls Bennett evil
Nir Orbach announces he will vote in favor of change gov't
Family of officer who died in prison wants bereaved family recognition
Security Cabinet to discuss reinstating Jerusalem flag march
Two infiltrators who snuck into Israel returned to Lebanon by IDF
