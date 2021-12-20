Bennett meets with UN ambassadors

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with a delegation of ambassadors from the UN that are visiting Israel on Monday.

During the meeting, Bennett thanked the ambassadors for their friendship to Israel. He also underlined the potential behind cooperation between Israel and their respective countries.

Also discussed in the meeting was the issues the region is facing with Iran as the main problem.

PM Naftali Bennett meets with a delegation of UN ambassadors who are visiting Israel. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

The delegation was headed by Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan and included ambassadors from South Korea, Argentina, Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Uruguay, Ecuador, Hungary, Samoa and Zambia.