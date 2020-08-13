Bennett: Netanyahu failed, applying sovereignty will come from elsewhere

Former defense minister and leader of Yamina Naftali Bennett commented on the Israel-UAE agreement signed on Thursday, criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for missing the opportunity to apply sovereignty to parts of the West Bank, which he called the "opportunity of a century.""I congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for the leadership he has displayed. Israel has a lot to offer to the region and it's a good thing that the relations between the countries are not held hostage by the Palestinian insubordination. "However, it's unfortunate that Netanyahu missed the opportunity of a century to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Rift Valley, Ma'ale Adumim, Beit El and the rest of the Israeli settlements."It's tragic that Netanyahu didn't seize the moment, and didn't find courage to apply sovereignty on even a centimeter of the Land of Israel. But applying sovereignty on the lands of our homeland will come from elsewhere," Bennett said.