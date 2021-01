The Yamina Party of Naftali Bennett and the Religious Zionist Party of Bezalel Smotrich appear to have cut ties on Monday night after negotiations to unite the parties did not bear fruit.Smotrich ran as part of Yamina in the last election. He told Channel 12 on Monday evening that "Naftali Bennett and I are splitting, each to his own path."Yamina responded that "Smotrich chose tonight to split the Right."The party wished him well.