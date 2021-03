There is no chance that the Religious Zionist Party of MK Bezalel Smotrich will not cross the electoral threshold, Yamina strategist George Birnbaum said Tuesday.

Birnbaum spoke alongside Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and urged religious Zionist voters to allow Yamina to finish with double figures in Tuesday's election.

"With a few more votes, you can get to 10 and that will give Yamina a lot of power in the next government to implement the plans you want to implement," Birnbaum said.