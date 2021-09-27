Bennett: Terrorists seek to dominate Middle East, spread radical Islam

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, saying the terror groups which surround Israel seek to spread radical Islam throughout the world.

"While Israel strives to do good, we cannot lose sight for one moment of what’s happening in our neighborhood."

"Israel is, quite literally, surrounded by Hezbollah, Shia militias, Islamic Jihad, and Hamas on our borders. These terror groups seek to dominate the Middle East and spread radical Islam across the world," he said.