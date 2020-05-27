Bennett warns Trump plan could bring disaster

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett said the implementation of US President Donald Trump's peace plan "could be terrific or it can be a disaster."Speaking in a press conference on Facebook, he said "the current map of the plan is not good," because it would give Israeli citizenship to some 250,000 Palestinians."We want maximum land with minimum Arabs," Bennett said. "The map needs to be changed. If the map is good, we will support it."Bennett said in the press conference that it was clear from the beginning that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not want Yamina in the coalition."It was his decision not to be loyal to right-wing voters." he said.