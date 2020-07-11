Benny Gantz: Citizens protesting are in distress, and rightfully so

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz said that "the citizens who took to the streets tonight express the real and just distress and they have the full right to do so" in reaction to the protest of the self-employed and the employed who were harmed by the coronavirus crisis."It is our responsibility as the government to listen and act to find a solution," Gantz said. "I informed the prime minister and the finance minister that alongside the immediate aid plan, Blue and White will insist that a much broader budgetary policy be introduced as soon as possible to encourage growth going forward."He nevertheless called on protesters to follow the coronavirus restrictions so that "the law enforcement agencies will be patient and maintain the right to demonstrate."