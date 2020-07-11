The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Benny Gantz: Citizens protesting are in distress, and rightfully so

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 11, 2020 21:15
Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz said that "the citizens who took to the streets tonight express the real and just distress and they have the full right to do so" in reaction to the protest of the self-employed and the employed who were harmed by the coronavirus crisis.
"It is our responsibility as the government to listen and act to find a solution," Gantz said. "I informed the prime minister and the finance minister that alongside the immediate aid plan, Blue and White will insist that a much broader budgetary policy be introduced as soon as possible to encourage growth going forward."He nevertheless called on protesters to follow the coronavirus restrictions so that "the law enforcement agencies will be patient and maintain the right to demonstrate."
Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 10:23 PM
Wife of Brazil's Bolsonaro, and two daughters, negative for coronavir
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 08:40 PM
UK deaths from confirmed COVID-19 cases rise by 148 to 44,798
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 08:39 PM
IDF arrests three Palestinians who crossed the Gaza fence
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 08:20 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,182 tests, 133 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 08:03 PM
4,138 tickets distriputed to coronavirus rule-breakers throughout weekend
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 07:45 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.59 million, death toll at 560,026
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 07:09 PM
Motorcyclist critically injured after accident in Modiin
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 06:03 PM
Fire in Jordan Valley burns for over 24 hours
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 04:06 PM
Suspected sexual assault 12-year-old girl camping at Lake Kinneret
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 12:52 PM
Search party finds body of drowned Ashdod man - police
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 12:36 PM
Palmachim, Dor beaches reach full capacity, public warned not to arrive
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 11:08 AM
Palestinian coronavirus death toll rises by two to 28 - Health Ministry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 10:56 AM
Russia reports 6,611 new coronavirus infections, 188 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 10:42 AM
Teen killed in suspected shark attack off Australian coast -police
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 09:55 AM
Promo Content
