Benny Gantz speaks with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday morning, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.On the call, Austin congratulated Gantz on continuing his tenure as Israel's Defense Minister following the formation of the new government.Gantz spoke with his American counterpart about the need to strengthen Israel's security in light of the challenges being presented across the region.They additionally spoke about addressing the Iranian nuclear program and opportunities to promote peace in the region through normalization agreements.Gantz ended the conversation thanking Austin for the US' support and noted that he would work towards strengthening moderate elements in the region.