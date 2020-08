Andreas Geisel, the Berlin interior senator, said the authorities had to strike a balance between the right to freedom of assembly and the need to protect people against infection.

"We are still in the middle of a pandemic with rising infection figures," he said.

The city of Berlin has banned demonstrations planned for this weekend to oppose measures imposed to stem the coronavirus pandemic, after organizers of a rally earlier this month failed to ensure marchers wore masks and kept their distance.