Biden administration to discuss stimulus with lawmakers on Sunday
By REUTERS
JANUARY 22, 2021 20:24
The Biden administration plans to discuss the need for economic stimulus with a group of senators on Sunday, White House national economic council director Brian Deese said on Friday, as it seeks to build support for further coronavirus relief.
