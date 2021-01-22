The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Biden administration to discuss stimulus with lawmakers on Sunday

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 22, 2021 20:24
The Biden administration plans to discuss the need for economic stimulus with a group of senators on Sunday, White House national economic council director Brian Deese said on Friday, as it seeks to build support for further coronavirus relief.
Clalit: Ages 16-18 will be able to get COVID-19 vaccination in 24 hours
Gantz congratulates Austin on becoming US Secretary of Defense
Swiss criminal court finds Israeli businessman guilty of corruption
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2021 07:13 PM
Liberman: Netanyahu responsible for 4,000 COVID-19 deaths
BioNTech says offering 50 mln needles to extract more vaccine doses
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2021 05:20 PM
Negative COVID-19 test requirement to enter Israel starts Saturday night
IDF shoots down drone near Lebanese border
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,895 sick, over 72,000 vaccinated
Saudi-led forces say two attacks by Yemen's Houthis thwarted
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2021 12:59 PM
Kremlin welcomes US call to extend nuclear arms treaty, but wants details
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2021 12:00 PM
Kremlin: planned pro-Navalny protest is illegal, work of 'provocateurs'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2021 11:45 AM
US already in talks of returning to Iran deal - report
Edelstein: Yesterday was another record breaker for vaccine distribution
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,099 Israelis tested positive on Thursday
Japan is firm on Tokyo Olympics schedule, denies report of cancellation
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2021 07:30 AM
