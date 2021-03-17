The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Biden administration unified in strong stance on China -senior US official

By REUTERS  
MARCH 17, 2021 01:27
The Biden administration is pursuing a unified, "tough-minded" stance on China and will not let Beijing pit different parts of the US government against each other, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.
Washington believed it was going into talks with top Chinese officials with an increasingly strong hand, and would lay out its concerns about China's behavior regarding Hong Kong, human rights violations in Xinjiang province, and Beijing's continuing "malicious" cyber activity, the official told a telephone briefing.
A second official said the United States did not expect any specific "deliverables" or outcomes from the meeting scheduled for March 18 in Alaska, and no joint statement was expected.
Tiger Woods says he is back home and recovering
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2021 02:21 AM
France's Sarkozy back in court, this time for illegal campaign financing
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2021 01:09 AM
Three killed, over 1,000 hurt as Iranians celebrate fire festival
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2021 12:23 AM
US expected to sanction Russia over alleged election meddling -CNN
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 11:46 PM
Iran enriching uranium with new machine at underground plant -IAEA
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 11:16 PM
Israel's Election Committee: Likud cannot use gov’t vaccination slogan
IDF soldier removed from role after refusing coronavirus vaccine
US to focus on diplomacy, denuclearization with N.Korea - White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 08:50 PM
Lithuania suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 08:31 PM
Meshi-Zahav to claim contact with accusers consensual, for money - report
Zarif slams UK 'hypocrisy' over nuclear warheads plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 07:44 PM
Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden boat off Yemeni port
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 07:27 PM
Moderate Arab party quits election
Kosovo war cimes suspect arrested in Belgium - Hague tribunal
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 06:16 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says Saudi Arabia wants to buy armed UAVs
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 06:03 PM
