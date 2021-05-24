Biden: Blinken will discuss 'ironclad commitment to Israel's security'

US President Joe Biden commented on Monday on Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming visit to the Middle East, in which he said that the goal is for Blinken to discuss the "ironclad commitment to Israel’s security" with Israeli leaders as well as continue the administration's efforts to rebuild ties with "Palestinian people and leaders, after years of neglect."The president also said that there will be attempts to ensure that immediate assistance reaches Gaza in a way that benefits the people there and not Hamas, and ensuring that there will be no conflict in the coming months.