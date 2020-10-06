The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Biden campaign takes steps to protect Joe Biden from COVID-19

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 19:55
When Jill Biden noticed her husband standing too close to journalists for her comfort while taking questions on Monday, she walked up and pulled the 77-year-old US presidential candidate back.
People surrounding Democratic nominee Joe Biden are taking heightened measures to protect the self-described "tactile politician" from a pandemic that has reached the White House, infecting President Donald Trump himself.
The Biden campaign - spooked by Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis just days after debating the former vice president face-to-face last week but unwilling to sideline him so close to the Nov. 3 election - said their candidate would be tested for the virus several times a week compared to just once per week before.
Biden also has started keeping his mask on throughout his remarks on the campaign trail, even when standing alone at a podium.
Both changes mark a new protocol for the campaign, which regards the novel coronavirus as an existential threat. Weeks ago, asked to name the biggest risk to the campaign, one of Biden's aides was blunt: "a medical event."
Trump had repeatedly mocked Biden for being risk-averse before his own hospitalization on Friday due to the virus, including during the debate.
A Biden adviser, who asked not to be named, said the turn of events with Trump's health validated the safety-first approach that had been scorned even by some Democrats worried that Biden was being too cautious and not traveling enough.
The new protocols adds more complexity to a campaign that already had shattered norms.
Many Biden events now play to near-empty rooms and include no voters at all. Rigid adherence to regulations that vary state to state have meant cutting people from guest lists or redesigning events altogether, as in Michigan, where a rule prohibited more than 10 people from gathering indoors.
Campaign volunteers and staff painstakingly stage every room where the candidate appears. Preparing for an event last month in Florida, one person helping the Biden campaign described taking to her hands and knees to lay tape and measure out the six feet (1.8 m) of space needed for social distancing between seats.
At Biden's events in Miami on Monday, an aide disinfected the podium with wipes before the candidate took the microphone. Large circles were mapped out on the ground to designate where participants and media members were to stand at an outdoor event in the city's Little Haiti neighborhood.
Trump's team, by contrast, has flouted safety measures. The president has held large rallies indoors and wears masks only occasionally.
Many of Trump's guests at last week's debate, including family members, refused masks offered by event organizers at an Ohio healthcare facility. Biden on Monday said that was "disconcerting" to him at the time.
Since then, the Biden campaign has pushed for more safety procedures for upcoming debates. They convinced the sponsor of those events to add plexiglass barriers at Wednesday's debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, and won a new rule barring people from the room who refuse masks.
Negotiations are ongoing for the presidential debate scheduled for Oct. 15.
Rich world could be near normal by late 2021 if vaccine works: Bill Gates
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 08:08 PM
Trump doing 'extremely well,' reporting no symptoms of COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 08:04 PM
US Coast Guard vice commandant tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 07:51 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,657 test positive, 20 dead since midnight
Intl watchdog confirms presence of nerve agent in Navalny's blood
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 06:34 PM
Shin Bet director hosted family on Sukkot despite coronavirus regulations
Eilat mayor to file petition to high court against lockdown on city
Finance Ministry to create aid plan for self-employed, unemployed
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 10/06/2020 03:35 PM
11 killed, dozens wounded in blast in northwest Syrian town
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 03:06 PM
Iran reports record 4,151 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 02:06 PM
Switzerland report 700 new coronavirus cases in a day
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 01:48 PM
Malaysia reports 691 new coronavirus cases, biggest daily jump
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 01:16 PM
Nagorno-Karabakh says 21 more servicemen killed in fighting
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 01:14 PM
Coronavirus: 5,188 Israelis register as unemployed since Monday
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 10/06/2020 12:30 PM
Poland reports new record of daily coronavirus-related deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 12:00 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by