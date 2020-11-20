Biden certified winner of Georgia in presidential election
By REUTERS
NOVEMBER 20, 2020 20:03
Georgia on Friday certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election in the state, according to media reports, making official Biden's win of the state's 16 electoral votes.
