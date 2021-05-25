Biden condemns Belarus for diverting flight, arresting journalist
By REUTERS
MAY 25, 2021 02:46
US President Joe Biden on Monday condemned Belarus for intercepting a commercial flight and arresting a dissident journalist, and said he has asked his advisers to give him options to hold those responsible to account.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com