Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania, edging him closer to winning the presidency.Biden edged ahead by 5,587 votes, with 95% of the state's precincts reporting. Philadelphian surburban counties are proving to be heavily in favour of Biden, taking him ahead. Election officials are saying that all ballots being counted are those that arrived by election day. Winning the state's 20 electoral votes would hand him the Presidency, taking him over the line of 270 required to win.This is a developing story.