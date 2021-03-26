The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Biden invites 40 world leaders to virtual climate summit - White House

By REUTERS  
MARCH 26, 2021 23:07
U.S. President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders to a virtual summit on climate change he will host on April 22-23, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
Biden: Georgia voting law is 'a blatant attack' on US constitution
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 10:02 PM
US condemns attacks against Saudi Arabian oil facility by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 08:33 PM
Netanyahu offers Sa'ar rotation as Prime Minister - report
Ukraine says four soldiers killed by Russian shelling in eastern Donbass
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 07:31 PM
Tourism Minister: Government voting on opening Taba crossing
Taliban threatens to target foreign troops if withdrawal deadline missed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 05:37 PM
Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from border area, Ethiopia's PM says
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 05:21 PM
Taiwan reports largest ever incursion by Chinese air force
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 05:04 PM
Yamina head Bennett meets with heads of all non-Arab parties
Belarus detains man suspected of planning attacks - interior minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 04:19 PM
IDF spokesperson appointed military attaché in Washington
At least 32 dead, 66 injured in train collision in Egypt - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 02:52 PM
Coronavirus: Iran to start making Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in April
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 02:45 PM
Mandelblit, Gantz urge Netanyahu to appoint permanent justice minister
Yair Lapid and Avigdor Liberman meet, discuss forming government
  • By ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
  • 03/26/2021 12:52 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by