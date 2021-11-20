Biden is healthy, vigorous, fit for duty - White House physician
By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2021 00:29
US President Joe Biden, who underwent a physical examination and colonoscopy on Friday, remains fit for duty and able to execute his responsibilities without any accommodations, his physician said in letter released by the White House.
