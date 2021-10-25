The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Biden issuing new order lifting COVID-19 travel restrictions, imposing vaccine rules

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 25, 2021 21:10
US President Joe Biden is issuing an order on Monday imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign nationals traveling to the United States by air effective Nov. 8, the White House said.
Biden is also lifting restrictions in place since early 2020 that have barred most non-US citizens from traveling to the United States from places like China, India, South Africa, Brazil and much of Europe. Those restrictions will also expire on Nov. 8.
The White House confirmed that children under 18 are exempt from the new vaccine requirements as are people with some medical issues. Non-tourist travelers from about 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10% will also be eligible for exemption from the rules. Those receiving an exemption will generally need to be vaccinated if they intend to remain in the United States for more than 60 days
Iran feeds highly enriched uranium into more machines at Natanz -IAEA
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 08:58 PM
30-year-old man seriously injured in Jaffa stabbing
Turkey's Erdogan says ambassadors took a step back
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 07:53 PM
Bus blast in Uganda kills two, days after militant attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 07:32 PM
Jewish Agency interim head to continue position for now
All three no-confidence votes fall on Knesset floor
Bennett assures his party: We haven't changed our values
Explosion destroys part of Russian building
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 06:27 PM
White House 'deeply alarmed' by military takeover in Sudan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 05:37 PM
EU urges Israel to halt new West Bank construction
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 04:43 PM
Beirut violence cases referred to military prosecution
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 04:26 PM
Lebanon military intelligence asks to hear from head of LFP
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 03:45 PM
Syria says Israel attacked southern region - state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 03:37 PM
UN appeals for fresh injection of funds for famine-threatened Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 02:51 PM
Britain to raise minimum wage to 9.50 pounds a hour, BBC says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 02:46 PM
