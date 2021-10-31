The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Biden meets Erdogan amid tension over defense, human rights

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 31, 2021 12:31
US President Joe Biden held talks with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Rome on Sunday amid a request from Turkey for F-16 fighter jets and tension over human rights.
A US administration official said on Saturday that Biden would warn his Turkish counterpart that any "precipitous" actions would not benefit US-Turkish relations and that crises should be avoided after Erdogan threatened to throw out the US ambassador to Turkey and other foreign envoys for seeking the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala.
Erdogan later withdrew his threat to expel the envoys.
Biden was expected to discuss Turkey's request to purchase F-16 fighter jets, which US lawmakers have opposed on the grounds that Turkey purchased Russian missile defense systems.
Biden and Erdogan posed for photos before their talks on Sunday. Asked if he planned to give Turkey F-16s, Biden said they were "planning to have a good conversation."
Bird flu found in turkeys in kibbutz in northern Israel
Gas prices to rise to NIS 6.62 on Sunday night
Lebanon's top Christian cleric calls authorities to defuse Gulf crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/31/2021 11:00 AM
3 rockets fall in Baghdad near US embassy - report
Coronavirus in Israel: 224 new cases, 223 serious cases
COVID-19: Unvaccinated children flying to US don't need quarantine - CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/31/2021 01:29 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 618 new cases, 220 in serious condition
Trump seeks to block Jan 6 panel's access to his notes, call logs
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 07:04 PM
Nineteen Haitians killed as boat sinks on southern coast
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 06:25 PM
UAE to withdraw diplomats from Lebanon
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 05:59 PM
Heavy floods expected in southern Israel rivers, Judean Desert
Toddler seriously injured in southern Israel car crash
Hundreds of thousands march against military coup in Sudan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 04:52 PM
Lebanon ministers hold crisis meeting over Saudi dispute
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 02:43 PM
Tigrayan rebel forces seize strategic town in Ethiopia
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 01:00 PM
