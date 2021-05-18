US President Joe Biden spoke on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. It was the third conversation between the two leaders since the beginning of Operation Guardians of the Walls last week.

"The President welcomed efforts to address inter-communal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem. He encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians," the statement read. "The President reiterated his firm support for Israel's right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks," the White House said in a statement.

"The President expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end. The two leaders agreed that they and their teams would remain in close touch." The two discussed the progress of Israel's military operations against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza, the White House said.

The call between the two leaders comes as the administration seek to promote a ceasefire. On Sunday and Monday, Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, discussed the situation with several senior officials in the region, including Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and officials from Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and the EU.

"The Secretary also expressed deep concern at the inter-communal violence," said Ned Price, the State Department spokesperson. "The two discussed the path forward, and the Secretary noted that the United States would remain engaged with Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and other regional stakeholders as part of our diplomacy to ease tensions and put an end to the hostilities." In his conversation with Ashkenazi, Blinken discussed US efforts to bring an end to the violence, "which has claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children," the State Department said in a statement.

Handy Amr, the State Department's envoy to the region also met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and other Palestinian officials, the Department said in a statement.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier on Monday that the United States shares with a range of countries around the world a commitment and a desire to bring an end to the violence.