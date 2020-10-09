The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Biden raised over $12 million on day of US vice presidential debate

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 9, 2020 00:33
US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised more than $12 million on Wednesday, the day of the debate between his running mate Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, according to a campaign aide.
Brazil registers 27,750 new cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/09/2020 01:34 AM
Kremlin invites Armenian, Azeri foreign ministers for Moscow talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/09/2020 01:31 AM
Biden: Will reveal view on expanding Supreme Court post-election
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 11:27 PM
Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat tests positive for COVID-19
UAE peace deal distributed to MKs before expected approval on Monday
Trump's doctor should have medical report later on Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 10:26 PM
Trump ex-fundraiser charged for role in foreign lobbying
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 10:21 PM
IDF reports 1,310 active cases of coronavirus
Anti-Netanyahu protester attacked, pepper sprayed in Ramat Gan - report
US hits Iran's financial sector with fresh round of sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 09:43 PM
Iranian composer and opposition beacon Shajarian dies
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 06:22 PM
Three journalists hurt in Azeri shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 05:31 PM
Enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine could be made for US by March to April
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 05:21 PM
Public transit to resume near full capacity Sunday - report
Coronavirus committee extends lockdown market restrictions
