BREAKING NEWS

Biden says Americans will be first to get vaccines; surplus to be shared

By REUTERS  
MARCH 10, 2021 23:15
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Americans would be the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but any surplus would be shared with the world.
"We're going to start off and ensure Americans are taken care of first, but we're then going to try to help the rest of the world," Biden told reporters after a joint announcement with the chief executives of Johnson & Johnson and Merck about their joint effort to produce more vaccines.
"If we have a surplus, we're going to share it with the rest of the world," Biden said, adding that the United States had already committed to providing $4 billion to the COVAX global initiative to distribute vaccines in developing countries.
Canadian man sentenced to six years for attack on prime minister's home
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 11:50 PM
Blinken: US to take action against rights violations in Hong Kong
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 11:36 PM
Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi 'target' in Yemen's Marib
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 10:35 PM
Investigation against MK Zohar for alleged threats against the A-G closes
Education Ministry: 13,948 students, 1,212 teachers infected with COVID
  • By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
  • 03/10/2021 07:41 PM
UK PM Johnson tells Iran's Rouhani to let Zaghari-Ratcliffe return home
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 07:22 PM
Alaska now first US state to make vaccine available to everyone 16 and up
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 06:46 PM
Man associated with opposing vaccines arrested after attacking rabbi
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 03/10/2021 04:03 PM
Bahrain police beat, threaten detained children with rape - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 03:58 PM
France working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport -govt spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 02:56 PM
US state, defense secretaries to travel to Japan & South Korea next week
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 02:52 PM
Messaging app Viber stops Myanmar ads sales pending investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 02:42 PM
Russia slows Twitter's speed over failure to remove banned content
Serving UK police officer arrested over missing woman
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 11:20 AM
Coronavirus: 3,055 new cases on Tuesday, 653 in serious condition
