Biden says he will win once all votes are counted, calls for patience
By REUTERS
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 23:39
WILMINGTON, Del. - Democrat Joe Biden said on Thursday he had no doubt he would defeat incumbent President Donald Trump and win the US presidency, and asked everyone to stay calm as votes were counted.
"We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So, I ask everyone to stay calm. ... The process is working," Biden told reporters, referring to his running mate Senator Kamala Harris.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com