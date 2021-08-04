The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Biden says New York Governor Cuomo should resign

The investigation found Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women and created a "toxic" workplace in violation of the law.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 4, 2021 00:48
Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York, speaks to members of the press at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 18, 2017
Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York, speaks to members of the press at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 18, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE KEITH)
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign in light of a report by the state attorney general that found the Democratic governor had sexually harassed 11 women.
"I think he should resign," Biden told reporters at the White House.
New York's attorney general, Letitia James, unveiled the results of an investigation earlier on Tuesday that showed Cuomo had engaged in unwanted groping, kissing and hugging and made inappropriate comments to multiple women.
Biden previously said that if the investigation determined Cuomo acted inappropriately, he would call for his resignation. On Tuesday, Biden said he stuck by those comments in calling for the Democratic governor to step down.
The investigation found Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women and created a "toxic" workplace in violation of the law.
In a recorded statement after the attorney general unveiled the findings of the five-month independent inquiry, Cuomo denied he had acted inappropriately and made clear he has no plans to resign.
The civil investigation will not directly lead to criminal charges against Cuomo.


