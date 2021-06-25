Biden says partnership with Afghanistan is 'going to be sustained'
By REUTERS
JUNE 25, 2021 23:35
US President Joe Biden said on Friday at a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that the partnership between the United States and Afghanistan "is not ending, it's going to be sustained," despite the planned pullout of US troops.
