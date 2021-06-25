The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Biden says partnership with Afghanistan is 'going to be sustained'

By REUTERS  
JUNE 25, 2021 23:35
US President Joe Biden said on Friday at a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that the partnership between the United States and Afghanistan "is not ending, it's going to be sustained," despite the planned pullout of US troops.
Biden says Derek Chauvin sentence seems 'appropriate'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 11:41 PM
After Chauvin sentencing, charges remain for police officers in Floyd cas
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 11:12 PM
Three injured, including 8-year-old, in shooting incident in Kfar Qassem
Iran says it will reverse its nuclear steps after US lifts sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 10:13 PM
Iran energy workers hold wage protests as economy hit by sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 08:39 PM
Biden to speak Friday with Florida governor about Miami building collapse
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 08:20 PM
WHO expects to give emergency approval to 1-2 more COVID-19 vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 07:35 PM
Clashes break out between IDF and Palestinians in West Bank
Clashes break out between protesters and police in Sheikh Jarrah
Lebanon's Hezbollah says logistics ready for Iranian fuel imports
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 06:54 PM
No reply from Iran on extending monitoring deal, IAEA says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 05:51 PM
Attempted stabbing attack reported in West Bank, terrorist killed
FM Lapid comments on rumors of US rescinding Golan recognition
Police block entrance to MK Ben-Gvir house over suspicious object
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/25/2021 05:20 PM
Palestinian shot by IDF near Evyatar outpost - report
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by