Biden seeks to require air passengers to quarantine upon arrival

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 21, 2021 23:59
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Thursday that vows to require international air travelers to quarantine upon US arrival and directed US agencies to quickly implement a federal mask mandate in interstate transportation.
Biden's order says "to the extent feasible" air travelers must comply with applicable CDC guidelines concerning international travel "including recommended periods of self-quarantine," but does not explain how it will be enforced.
The order also directs US agencies to hold talks with Canada and Mexico "regarding public health protocols for land ports of entry" including implementing CDC guidelines. Nearly all non-essential travel at US land borders with Canada and Mexico is suspended through Feb. 21.
