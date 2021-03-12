The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Biden speech draws more broadcast viewers than Trump's first TV address

By REUTERS  
MARCH 12, 2021 22:02
U.S. President Joe Biden's prime-time address on the fight against COVID-19 attracted more broadcast television viewers on Thursday than former President Donald Trump's first speech to the nation, according to preliminary ratings data.
Roughly 18.2 million people watched Biden's speech on U.S. broadcast networks ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, Hollywood publications Deadline and The Wrap reported on Friday. The speech was delivered just hours after Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law, and came on his 50th day in office..
Trump's first televised address to the country occurred in August 2017 -- seven months after he took office -- when he spoke about the war in Afghanistan. That event attracted 17.7 million viewers on the four broadcast networks.
Updated figures that include cable TV viewership were expected to be released later on Friday.
Jordanian FM criticizes Netanyahu for preventing visit by Crown Prince
Hailey Bieber launches YouTube channel
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 08:11 PM
EU COVID-19 certificates "must prevent discrimination" - draft
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 07:49 PM
Ocasio-Cortez, other NY leaders join calls for Cuomo's resignation
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 07:38 PM
IDF arrest suspect who crossed Gaza border carrying three grenades
UK estimated COVID R number dips, now between 0.6 and 0.8
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 04:13 PM
Hundreds gather in Jaljulia to protest death of 15-year-old Muhammad Ades
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes central Greece
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 03:14 PM
Kremlin critic Navalny moved from jail, whereabouts unknown - lawyers
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 02:54 PM
US condemns China's 'crimes against humanity, genocide' in Xinjiang
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 02:29 PM
Coronavirus: WHO advisory committee looking at AstraZeneca vaccine issues
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 01:37 PM
Texas A-G to sue Austin for mask mandate
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 12:18 PM
In China strategy, Biden to meet with leaders of Australia, India, Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 12:08 PM
Israeli diplomatic missions closed election booths ahead of March 23
Coronavirus in Israel: Cases continue to drop with 2.4% positivity rate
