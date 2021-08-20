The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Biden taps career diplomat for ambassador to China

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 20, 2021 23:06
Veteran US diplomat Nicholas Burns has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as US ambassador to China, the White House said on Friday, signaling the administration may be looking for the envoy to play a more central role in the increasingly fractious relations between the two global rivals.
The choice of Burns, a retired career foreign service officer who served as undersecretary of state between 2005 and 2008, marks a shift for the role of the ambassador to Beijing, the ranks of which over the past decade have been filled by former politicians, not seasoned diplomats.
Taliban websites disappear from internet, reason unclear
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 12:14 AM
Taliban to allow Afghans to leave country after August 31 - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 12:05 AM
US says it takes 'seriously' reports of beaten Americans in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 12:04 AM
Woman shot in Ramle is Lorin Tafal, 28, from Haifa
Young woman found shot in a car in Ramle
4-year-old child drowns, sedated and ventilated in hospital
Some 1.7 million COVID test arrive in Israel for school children
PM Johnson says UK will work with Taliban if needed
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 07:20 PM
Two killed in suicide bombing targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 07:18 PM
Uzbekistan sends 150 Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 06:32 PM
US envoy heads to Seoul for talks on Korean peninsula
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 05:34 PM
Israel Police fine 63 people for violating COVID-19 isolation
Security Ministry works to halt the COVID spread in the IDF
Palestinians detonate 3 explosive at IDF near Evyatar
German civilian wounded by gunshot on way to Kabul airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 01:10 PM
