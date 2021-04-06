The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Biden targets April 19 for wider US vaccine delivery

By REUTERS  
APRIL 6, 2021 19:57
US President Joe Biden returns a salute while boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Michigan at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, February 19, 2021. (photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden returns a salute while boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Michigan at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, February 19, 2021.
(photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
President Joe Biden will announce on Tuesday that the United States has administered 150 million COVID-19 shots since he took office and move up by nearly two weeks a deadline to make the vaccines widely available, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Biden will direct states to widen distribution of vaccines to everyone age 16 and older by April 19, two weeks earlier than the May 1 deadline he announced previously.
On Tuesday, the president is scheduled to tour a vaccination site at Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia, before making the announcement at the White House around 3:45 p.m. (1945 GMT).
"Governors - Democrats and Republicans - are working with (the White House COVID-19 response team) to accelerate the vaccination program," White House chief of staff Ron Klain said on Twitter.
The federal government has ramped up the pace of vaccination as it works to end the COVID-19 epidemic. When vaccine doses were in shorter supply, states initially limited distribution to higher-risk groups, such as the elderly and front-line healthcare workers.
Upon taking office in January, Biden set a goal of delivering 100 million shots into people's arms within his first 100 days in office, which is the end of April. That goal has since been doubled to 200 million shots.
COVID-19 has killed more than 555,000 people in the United States, but more than 167 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country. Four in 10 Americans have had at least one vaccine dose, a rate far ahead of most countries.
The authorized vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech both require two doses, while Johnson & Johnson's is a one-shot vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for those aged 16 and up, while the other two can be given to adults age 18 and older.
US vaccine distribution began haltingly under Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump.


Tags United States Joe Biden white house Donald Trump Vaccinations
WHO says AstraZeneca benefits outweigh risks; assessing latest data
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 08:10 PM
Prince Harry & Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 08:08 PM
Iranian ship attacked in the Red Sea - unconfirmed report
Iran says nuclear talks in Vienna 'constructive,' next meeting on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 07:31 PM
Coronavirus: only one additional case reported since morning update
YouTube discloses prevalence of rule-breaking videos for first time
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 07:03 PM
Mandelblit to prosecute former MK Zoabi for forgery and fraud
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 04/06/2021 06:38 PM
WHO: 'Travesty' that some nations unable to start vaccinations
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 05:44 PM
Deri and Litzman resign from Knesset under the Norwegian Law
Europe medicines watchdog to update on AstraZeneca vaccine safety April 7
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 04:21 PM
Ben-Gvir: Israel will succeed in forming right-wing government
Traffic slows in Suez Canal as tanker faces difficulties
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 01:47 PM
Russia says Navalny will receive treatment in prison if ill
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 01:31 PM
Blue and White lists bills it intends to propose as Knesset inaugurated
EU expects to vaccinate majority by June-end - Bloomberg
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 11:59 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by