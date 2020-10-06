The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday -campaign statement

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 23:24
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 in a test conducted on Tuesday, his campaign said in a statement.
 
Bennett apologizes for son's violation of restriction during Yom Kippur
Facebook bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 12:17 AM
Gov't approves extending protests restrictions by one week
IDF reports 1,164 active cases of coronavirus
Hundreds gather in Modi'in Illit, attack police forces
Kidnapped French aid worker released in Mali, family says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 11:23 PM
US Coast Guard vice commandant tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 10:16 PM
Trump ends coronavirus relief talks with Democrats until after election
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 10:08 PM
Rich world could be near normal by late 2021 if vaccine works: Bill Gates
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 09:21 PM
Trump doing 'extremely well,' reporting no symptoms of COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 08:04 PM
Biden campaign takes steps to protect Joe Biden from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 07:55 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,657 test positive, 20 dead since midnight
Intl watchdog confirms presence of nerve agent in Navalny's blood
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 06:34 PM
Shin Bet director hosted family on Sukkot despite coronavirus regulations
Eilat mayor to file petition to high court against lockdown on city
