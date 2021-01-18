The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 18, 2021 01:58
US President-elect Joe Biden is planning to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office, CBC News reported on Sunday, citing sources.
A briefing note from the Biden transition team was widely circulated over the weekend after being shared by the incoming president's team with U.S. stakeholders, the Canadian broadcaster reported.
The words "Rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit" appeared on a list of executive actions likely scheduled for the first day of Biden's presidency on Wednesday, according to the report https://bit.ly/3nP4993. 
Parler's website is back online, but app still not in stores
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/18/2021 01:18 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: death toll passes 4,000
Fauci says 100 million vaccinations in 100 days is 'a doable thing'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 11:35 PM
83 dead after militia attack in West Darfur - doctor's union
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 11:17 PM
Russia should release Navalny immediately, senior Biden aide says
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 10:51 PM
Three wounded by projectile fired from Yemen, Saudi civil defense says
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 10:20 PM
Polish PM calls on Russia for immediate release of Navalny
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 09:54 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Nearly 4000 dead, 1,177 in serious condition
Netanya man found unconscious in his home, signs of violence on his body
Deputy A-G: Huldai lacks the authority to open Tel Aviv's cultural events
Government to convene on Tuesday to discuss coronavirus
Kremlin critic Navalny boards plane in Germany to fly to Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 04:30 PM
Police disperse illegal celebrations at tent synagogue
US Vice president-elect Harris set to resign Senate seat on Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 03:19 PM
Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast - governor
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 01:11 PM
