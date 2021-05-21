Biden to deliver remarks on Middle East on Thursday evening
By REUTERS
MAY 21, 2021 00:02
US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the Middle East at 5:45 p.m. EDT (21:45 GMT) on Thursday, the White House said, hours before a ceasefire agreed by Israel and Hamas was to go into effect.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com