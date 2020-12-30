The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Biden to roll back 'midnight regulations' -transition team

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 21:23
WILMINGTON, Del. - The Biden administration will take swift action when it assumes office on Jan. 20 to rollback harmful Trump administration policies that will not have taken effect by inauguration day, a spokeswoman for President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said on Wednesday.
"The Biden-Harris White House will issue a memo to take effect afternoon Eastern Time on January 20 that will halt, or delay midnight regulations," Jen Psaki told a news conference.Psaki gave as an example an expected Department of Labor ruling that would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections.
“If it takes effect, that rule will make it easier to misclassify employees as independent contractors, costing workers more than $3.7 billion dollars annually," she said.
"The memo would potentially freeze this rule and not allow it to be implemented."
Psaki also told the briefing that more cabinet-level nominations could be expected from the Biden camp in the next week and she repeated complaints of lack of cooperation with the transition team from the outgoing Trump administration.
She said lack of cooperation could delay production of a federal budget.
