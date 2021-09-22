The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Biden, UK's Johnson talk trade and trains in White House meeting

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 05:05
US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday discussed the dangers of climate change and bantered about the joys of rail travel during an Oval Office meeting aimed at underscoring the US-British alliance.
Johnson had once worried his warm relationship with former President Donald Trump  would hurt relations under Biden, but the two men appeared to get on well.
Biden told Johnson he looked forward to being in the United Kingdom for a United Nations conference on global warming later this year.
"We need you there," Johnson told Biden.
"Oh, we're going to be there," the president replied. "With bells on, as they say."
Beginning at the end of October, the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow is viewed as a critical moment for the world to halt global warming. Under Biden, the United States has renewed pledges to cut greenhouse gases and promised to finance projects to combat climate change.
"It's fantastic to see the United States really stepping up and showing a lead - a real, real lead," Johnson said.
Trump, a Republican, had pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord. Biden brought the country back into the international treaty after he came into office in January.
The president said the two leaders would discuss trade in their meeting. Britain is eager to seal a US-UK trade deal.
"We're going to talk about trade a little bit today, and we're going to have to work that through," Biden said.
Johnson took the Amtrak train from the UN General Assembly in New York to Washington for the White House get-together.
"They love you," Johnson said to Biden, seemingly referring to the US railway staff. "Well, they should," replied Biden, a regular train commuter for more than 30 years, to laughter.
Johnson's team regards the visit as a triumph, demonstrating that Britain can thrive on the world stage after its divorce last year from the European Union.
The meeting comes amid a U.S. rift with EU rival France, in which Britain played a crucial part. A submarine deal the United States and Britain recently announced with Australia came at France's expense, prompting France to withdraw its ambassadors to the United States and Australia and cancel a defense meeting with Britain.
An easy relationship between the two men was not guaranteed. Biden, then vice president under Barack Obama, was angered in 2016 by Johnson's comments suggesting Obama was opposed to Britain's exit from the EU because he was "part Kenyan."
But the leaders met amicably in June at a G7 meeting and seemed to share a comfortable rapport in the Oval Office on Tuesday, calling each other by their first names.
Still, the White House did not agree to hold a formal news conference with Johnson, and the British leader caught US officials off guard by taking questions from reporters in the Oval Office himself.
Johnson called on two reporters from the British press corps while Biden did not call on any from the US side. The press was ushered out afterwards amid loud yelling from White House press aides.
A post-Brexit trade deal is important to Britain, and Johnson noted that the U.S. government had lifted a ban on imports of British beef imposed after an outbreak of mad cow disease.
"And we're going to be working on lamb, too," Biden said.
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Melbourne, tremors rattle southeas
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/22/2021 04:24 AM
Haiti sees first African swine fever outbreak in 37 years
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/22/2021 01:30 AM
Man injured in shooting incident in Lower Galilee area
Passenger takes two people hostage on bus in Germany - police
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 10:45 PM
Five dead, 50 injured in Burundi grenade blast
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 10:42 PM
72-year-old man dies after trying to help a dehydrated family on a hike
Diesel tankers brought by Hezbollah from Iran heading towards Lebanon
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 09:33 PM
Iranian President Raisi addresses UN General Assembly
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 08:52 PM
Aharon Abuhatzira, former MK and Minister of Religious Affairs, dies
Gilboa crossing to open Wednesday after Rosh Hashanah closure
Two illegal residents arrested on Highway One for Nahariya car ramming
Houthis rally in north Yemen as their fighters push south
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 07:05 PM
30-year-old found shot dead in Negev, third murder in 24 hours
France's Macron to host Lebanese PM Mikati on Friday - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 06:09 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes offshore Bio-Bio, Chile
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 04:34 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by