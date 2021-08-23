The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Biden: US expands Kabul airport access to aid in evacuations

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 23, 2021 00:04
US forces have expanded their perimeter around Kabul airport as part of their efforts to accelerate evacuations of American citizens, vulnerable Afghans and citizens of US allies, President Joe Biden said on Sunday.
Biden told reporters at the White House the Islamist Taliban had been cooperative in those efforts, but the situation remained dangerous.
He said the United States remained vigilant about possible attacks by ISIS-K or other militant groups, but saw no reason that the accelerated tempo of evacuations could not continue. 
Explosive balloons launched from Gaza - report
Anti-Taliban leader Massoud wants to talk but ready to fight
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2021 09:57 PM
Science Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen infected with coronavirus
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,312 new cases, 5.44% of tests positive
Woman killed in car crash near Mitzpe Ramon
Nigerian bandits release 15 students after raised ransom
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2021 05:56 PM
Biden, G7 leaders to meet on Afghanistan crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2021 05:28 PM
Haiti earthquake: Death toll rises to 2,027
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2021 05:21 PM
White House: US secures help for Americans to leave Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2021 04:32 PM
IDF arrests Palestinian armed with knife in Hebron - report
Gov't approves 'Heskemon' app to enforce COVID quarantine
Nobel Prize winner joins Likud
IDF soldier shoots at Lebanese shepherd near border - report
At least 20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2021 01:24 PM
Yogev Gardos is the new official in charge of budgets
