Biden: US will replenish Iron Dome amid ceasefire

US President Joe Biden held a press conference on Thursday evening in response to the announcement by both Israel and Gazan forces that they had reached a ceasefire agreement.
In his statement, Biden said that the US will replenish the Iron Dome defense system, which has intercepted thousands of rockets in the recent escalations.
"In my conversations with [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,] I commended him for bringing the current hostilities to a close," Biden said.
He further thanked Egyptian forces, including President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, for their part in brokering the ceasefire agreement.Biden also expressed the hope that the ceasefire would develop into potentially bigger movements towards progress in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.