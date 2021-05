Biden: US will replenish Iron Dome amid ceasefire

US President Joe Biden held a press conference on Thursday evening in response to the announcement by both Israel and Gazan forces that they had reached a ceasefire agreement

"In my conversations with [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,] I commended him for bringing the current hostilities to a close," Biden said.

Biden also expressed the hope that the ceasefire would develop into potentially bigger movements towards progress in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He further thanked Egyptian forces, including President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, for their part in brokering the ceasefire agreement.

In his statement, Biden said that the US will replenish the Iron Dome defense system , which has intercepted thousands of rockets in the recent escalations.