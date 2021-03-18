Biden will consider pressure and diplomatic options with North Korea
By REUTERS
MARCH 18, 2021 04:57
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says US President Joe Biden plans to complete North Korea Policy Review in the coming weeks.Blinken says he will consider pressure and diplomatic options on North Korea.
