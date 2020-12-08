The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Biden will nominate retired General Lloyd Austin as defense secretary

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 8, 2020 23:11
President-elect Joe Biden will nominate retired General Lloyd Austin, who oversaw US forces in the Middle East under President Barack Obama, to be his defense secretary, Biden's transition team said in a statement on Tuesday.
"With a distinguished record of military service spanning four decades, Secretary-designate Austin is a deeply experienced and highly decorated commander who has served with distinction in several of the Pentagon’s most crucial positions," the statement said.
Austin would be the first Black US secretary of defense.
