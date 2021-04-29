Biden will say 'America is on the move again' in speech to Congress
By REUTERS
APRIL 29, 2021 00:53
President Joe Biden will offer an optimistic assessment of the United States' progress emerging from a devastating pandemic, saying that "America is on the move again," according to excerpts of his first speech to Congress.
