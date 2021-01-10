The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Biden's Defense nominee could get $1.7 million as he leaves Raytheon

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 10, 2021 16:47
WILMINGTON, Del. - President-elect Joe Biden's choice for US defense secretary, retired General Lloyd Austin, stands to collect as much as $1.7 million connected with leaving Raytheon Technologies Corp, an ethics disclosure showed on Sunday.
Austin took a board seat with a predecessor to the weapons maker after retiring from the Army in 2016.
As part of his compensation, he was given stock in Raytheon and two companies that were spun off, Carrier Global Corp and Otis Worldwide Corp.
If he resigns to take the Biden administration job, some of that stock would be sold on his behalf. He pledged to fully divest from Raytheon within 90 days of his confirmation, Austin said in filings posted by the US Office of Government Ethics. He also agreed to recuse himself from some decisions involving the company for a year.
The filings do not show exact amounts, only broad ranges of the value of the stock, from about $800,000 to around $1.7 million.
The disclosures come as Biden puts increasing pressure on Congress to confirm his national security team as close to his Jan. 20 inauguration as possible. His transition planning was delayed by Republican President Donald Trump contesting the Democrat's November election victory.
Austin has more hurdles than usual to being confirmed for the post. He needs both the approval of the Senate for the job as well as a separate congressional waiver since he retired from the military less than seven years ago.
Austin would be the second Pentagon chief in four years to need such a waiver, after Trump picked retired Marine general James Mattis to be his first defense secretary.
Some lawmakers are wary of granting such waivers, citing a need to maintain civilian control of the military. Austin's role with businesses that seek contracts with the defense department also could give pause to some liberals among Democrats.
Austin headed the US Central Command under President Barack Obama and would be the first Black defense secretary.


Tags Joe Biden white house security cabinet arms trade US Department of Defense
Philippines signs deal to secure 30 mln doses of Covovax COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2021 05:07 PM
Republican US Senator Pat Toomey says Trump should resign
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2021 04:36 PM
Izhar Shay to join Ya'alon's Telem party
Clyburn: Impeachment articles could be on House floor Tuesday or Wednesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2021 04:29 PM
Security guard rushed to hospital after bullet ejected into her stomach
Lebanon Christian leader rules out joining Hariri government
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2021 03:49 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 1,289 infected, 11,024 in quarantine
Breslov hassidim arrested by PA after entering Nablus without permission
New coronavirus variant detected in Japan
Gonen Ben Yitzhak, anti-Netanyahu activist, joins Telem Party
COVID-19: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2021 11:58 AM
Local leaders demand equal COVID enforcement at all schools
Coronavirus outbreak reported again at IDF's Bahad 1 officer academy
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,030 new cases, 6.3% of tests return positive
Over 1.8 million Israelis receive COVID vaccine, new shipments en route
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by