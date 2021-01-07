The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Big explosion heard in Yemeni city of Aden - residents

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 7, 2021 22:40
YEMEN - A big explosion was heard in the Yemeni city of Aden on Thursday evening, residents told Reuters.
The explosion was heard near a central prison in the port city, the residents said.


'He hasn't even called': U.S. Congress leaders want security heads out
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 11:55 PM
Trump team 'folds' on Georgia election challenge
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 11:20 PM
A-G Mandelblit grants approval to defense team to investigate Netanyahu
Biden says Trump incited 'domestic terrorists' at US Capitol
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 10:43 PM
Trump hints to aides that he wishes to pardon himself
Pentagon chief says violence at Capitol was 'reprehensible'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 10:25 PM
Hundreds of Ahuvia Sandak protesters gather in front of Amir Ohana's home
UAE says no diplomatic ties with Qatar yet, but trade, travel resume
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 10:04 PM
Twitch disables Trump's account indefinitely, citing Capitol violence
Maryland governor calls for Trump's removal and Pence to take over
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 09:06 PM
Qatar Airways to reroute some flights through Saudi airspace
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 08:39 PM
Turkey says talks with France to normalize ties going well
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 08:37 PM
On Capitol violence, UK's Johnson says President Trump 'completely wrong'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 08:29 PM
South African COVID-19 variant arrival in Israel under investigation
Some Capitol rioters to be charged Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 07:35 PM
