BIG mall chain to open against coronavirus regulations

The BIG shopping center chain will open its open-air centers in green cities on Monday, despite Health Ministry regulations, according to Calcalist.The shopping centers will begin demanding full rent and fees from businesses located in the centers."When most of you received support and compensation in the form of unpaid leave and payments for the return of the workers you sent to unpaid leave, we did not send any workers on unpaid leave and gave up the full rent and management fee, we did not receive a single shekel for this period, neither from the state nor from you," wrote the CEO of the chain, Hay Galis, in a letter to businesses in BIG centers."We have tried over the past two weeks, without much success, to harness you to a course of courageous demonstration against the failed conduct and delusional decision-making of the government that repeatedly manages to make every possible mistake in the judgment and balance required in managing such a complicated crisis," added Galis."So this time we too are tired, tired of taking responsibility time and time again and finding ourselves attacking alone. We are tired of the feeling that we are turning from fair people into suckers. We have run out of the desire and patience to support everyone instead of the government. Therefore, starting on November 2, we will allow the opening of stores in the open-air BIG Centers, in the green cities, and we will be demanding the payment of rent and management fees in full!" stressed Galis, according to Calcalist.