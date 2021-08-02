Bill Gates, Melinda French officially divorced - Business Insider
By REUTERS
AUGUST 2, 2021 21:54
The divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, co-founders of one of the world’s largest private charitable foundations, was finalized on Monday, Business Insider reported citing court documents.
