Bill mandating companies report gender pay gap passes

A bill mandating companies report gender pay gaps passed its second and third reading in the Knesset Monday night becoming law. The law mandates that big companies (companies with more than 518 employees) collect and publish information on any internal pay gaps that exist.

The law applies to companies that already create salary reports and mandates that companies must now address gender in these reports.

