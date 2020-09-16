Bill to make coronavirus cabinet meeting protocols public voted down

A bill by MK Idan Roll (Yesh Atid) that would make government coronavirus meeting protocols public was voted down on Wednesday. The bill proposed making the protocols and information given to the ministers at coronavirus cabinet meetings available to the public.Roll said that if the government has "nothing to hide then you have nothing to be ashamed of.” Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn replied, saying that ”there is a conflict between transparency and decision-making processes at cabinet meetings."