Bitan appointed as Aliyah, Absorption, Diaspora Committee chairman

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Likud MK David Bitan as chairman of the Aliyah, Absorption, Diaspora Knesset Committee on Wednesday."I Wish to congratulate MK David Bitan for stepping into the role of chairman of the Aliyah, Absorption, Diaspora Knesset Committee," Netanyahu said. "I am confident that Bitan will continue to serve Israel in its most important missions in terms of aliyah, absorption and diaspora."Bitan thanked Netanyahu for the appointment and said "I plan to operate in this role as I did in the past years in the Knesset. I will continue to work in order to icrease aliyah and condemn antisemitism."