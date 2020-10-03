Black Flags Movement calls on Blue and White MKs to resign

The Black Flags Movement on Saturday released a statement calling on Israelis to join "over a thousand protests across the country tonight."The statement noted that tonight's protests will be calling on Blue and White MKs Izhar Shay and Orit Farkash-Hacohen to show some responsibility and resign from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, following the resignation of Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir last week."We are in the midst of a historic moment - over one thousand protests including tens of thousands of participants who are unwilling to accept the reality that the defendant is pulling us towards ... Netanyahu's continued tenure is the biggest threat facing the State of Israel ... We call on ministers Izhar Shay and Orit Farkash-Hacohen to resign and save Israel from the hands of Netanyahu," the statement read.As the nationwide coronavirus lockdown has restricted protests by limiting people's movement to a distance of 1 km from their homes, protests have become small demonstrations on bridges, junctions and nearby small towns across the country in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.