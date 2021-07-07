Explosion reported in Jebel Ali seaport in Dubai

An explosion blast occurred in the Jebel Ali seaport in Dubai late Wednesday night.
The fire broke out in a container ship anchored at the Dubai port and civil defence are working to put out the blaze, the government Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.
According to the official Twitter account of the Government of Dubai Media Office, a fire broke out in a container ship docked in the port.
The fire broke out in a container ship anchored at the Dubai port and civil defence are working to put out the blaze, the government Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.
Reuters witnesses had earlier heard a blast in Dubai, the region's trade hub. Two fire trucks and other emergency vehicles could be seen heading south of Dubai, one Reuters correspondent said.
According to the official Twitter account of the Government of Dubai Media Office, a fire broke out in a container ship docked in the port.
דיווח: פיצוץ גדול בנמל ג'בל עלי בדובאי pic.twitter.com/pIZbAwgaMw— החדשות - N12 (@N12News) July 7, 2021
Dubai Media Office added that firefighters are attempting to put out the flames, and that no injuries have been reported so far. This is a developing story.