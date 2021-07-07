Explosion reported in Jebel Ali seaport in Dubai



The fire broke out in a container ship anchored at the Dubai port and civil defence are working to put out the blaze, the government Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.

Reuters witnesses had earlier heard a blast in Dubai, the region's trade hub. Two fire trucks and other emergency vehicles could be seen heading south of Dubai, one Reuters correspondent said.

